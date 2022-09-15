PXG reveal new patent pending putter shaft design

PXG's latest putter shaft is here – and it features all sorts of ground-breaking tech.

The all-new PXG M16 shaft features an innovative multi-material composition, including a high modulus carbon fiber upper section and a steel lower section.

It has twenty-two steel wires interlaid down the outer ring of the shaft, each strategically positioned to enhance stiffness.

The innermost area is filled with a high modulus, 60T carbon fibre, stiffer than the standard modulus of 24T.

Two rubber sheets sit sandwiched between the steel wires and carbon fibre. Unlike typical steel putter shafts, this unique composition helps to deliver more stiffness and stability while maintaining a soft yet solid feel.

As a result, the M16 boasts an extremely stiff butt frequency, measured at 386 cycles per minute (CPM) – on average, 10% to 20% stiffer than other high-quality aftermarket stability shafts. The M16 is also 26% stiffer than a traditional steel shaft.

Robot testing was carried out with putter analysis software gathering additional data from three locations across the putter face, including mishits and centre hits.

The tests proved that the multi-material M16 improved ball speed consistency and reduced side spin compared to conventional steel shafts.

“As a research and development company, we continue to focus on exploring new sciences that will enable us to deliver noticeable performance gains for our customers,” said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons.

“M16 putter shaft technology is another significant advancement in our product offerings. If you want to take advantage of every opportunity technology affords to make more putts, our new M16 putter shaft, in combination with one of our top-notch putters, is a winning formula.”

The PXG M16 putter shaft is available in straight and double bend as an upgrade option for PXG Battle Ready® and 0211® putters. To buy online or schedule a putter fitting, click herefor more information.