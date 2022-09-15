Adidas Sambas are more commonly linked with the five-a-side pitch than the golf course - until now.

The brand's iconic Samba range is a timeless classic originally created to enable footballers to train in firm and icy conditions.

However, it morphed into a streetwear legend - and now it has made its way onto the golf course.

As the golf season slows down, adidas wanted to offer a special shoe to keep golfers’ energy alive, which is why they created a limited edition Samba Golf in not one, but four vibrant pastel colours such as halo blue, clear pink, pulse yellow, and crystal white.

Along with its familiar hues of summer sunrises and sunsets, the shoe will also feature a sockliner with a graphic blending these colours to help replicate the two times a day where golfers are either starting their rounds or chasing one more hole.

The limited edition Samba Golf shoe stays true to the Samba franchise by keeping the iconic silhouette unchanged while incorporating new features that will help golfers perform at their best.

Made with high-performance recycled materials, this shoe’s water-resistant upper features a soft microsuede material for additional durability.

EVA cushioning has been added in the midsole to give golfers more support and comfort.



The adiwear spikeless outsole performs well on and off the course and mimics the iconic Samba design by featuring suction cups in the forefoot, which now incorporate golf specific traction.

“As summer closes and we turn towards fall, we wanted to inspire golfers to stay energized on the course,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

The new limited edition Samba Golf will be available for men and women on the adidas app, and at select retail partners worldwide beginning September 15.

RRP: £85