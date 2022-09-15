search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearAdidas unveils new limited edition Samba line

Gear

Adidas unveils new limited edition Samba line

By James Tait12 September, 2022
Adidas Golf adidas New Gear Golf Shoes New Release
Samba 1920X1080 Pr Hero 1

Adidas Sambas are more commonly linked with the five-a-side pitch than the golf course - until now.

The brand's iconic Samba range is a timeless classic originally created to enable footballers to train in firm and icy conditions. 

However, it morphed into a streetwear legend - and now it has made its way onto the golf course. 

As the golf season slows down, adidas wanted to offer a special shoe to keep golfers’ energy alive, which is why they created a limited edition Samba Golf in not one, but four vibrant pastel colours such as halo blue, clear pink, pulse yellow, and crystal white.

• REVIEW: New TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedges

Along with its familiar hues of summer sunrises and sunsets, the shoe will also feature a sockliner with a graphic blending these colours to help replicate the two times a day where golfers are either starting their rounds or chasing one more hole. 

Samba 1920X1080 Pr Hero 5

The limited edition Samba Golf shoe stays true to the Samba franchise by keeping the iconic silhouette unchanged while incorporating new features that will help golfers perform at their best. 

• Shane Lowry rips into LIV Golf rebels

Made with high-performance recycled materials, this shoe’s water-resistant upper features a soft microsuede material for additional durability.  

EVA cushioning has been added in the midsole to give golfers more support and comfort. 

Samba 1920X1080 Pr Hero 3

The adiwear spikeless outsole performs well on and off the course and mimics the iconic Samba design by featuring suction cups in the forefoot, which now incorporate golf specific traction. 

• Seve Ballesteros' son hits out at DP World Tour

“As summer closes and we turn towards fall, we wanted to inspire golfers to stay energized on the course,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.  

The new limited edition Samba Golf will be available for men and women on the adidas app, and at select retail partners worldwide beginning September 15.

Click here for more information

RRP: £85 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Adidas Golf

Related Articles - adidas

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Golf Shoes

Related Articles - New Release

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

“I never give up”: Robert MacIntyre reacts to Italian Open win
Ryan Fox shoots down LIV Golf stars' DP World Tour criticism
Seve Ballesteros “held talks” with Greg Norman over breakaway tour
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald hit with bizarre penalty
16 LIV Golf stars included in Dunhill field

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
See all videos right arrow