WITB – The TaylorMade equipment Rory McIlroy will be using in 2022

Rory is kicking off his 2022 season with a brand-new TaylorMade driver in the bag.

The Northern Irishman has taken the decision to switch into the latest Stealth Plus driver. He’ll be hoping it performs to the same level as his SIM2 driver last year, which led him to fourth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and second in the driving distance stats on the PGA Tour last year.

• REVIEW - “Distance and power shine through with Stealth”

The changes don’t end with the driver. The 32-year-old has also decided to stick two TaylorMade Stealth Plus fairway woods into his bag.

McIlroy, who had been using TaylorMade’s P•7MB irons, decided to go back to his P730 Rors Proto during the 2021 season. At the long end of his set, he carries a P•770 3-iron to help with launch and forgiveness.



• TaylorMade introduces Stealth fairways and rescues



Like many of his fellow TaylorMade staff professionals, Rory made the switch to TaylorMade’s new Milled Grind 3 wedges last year and his putter of choice is the TaylorMade Spider X.



• Do the P790 irons live up to the hype?



Rounding out his equipment set-up is the TP5x golf ball.



Rory McIlroy – What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15˚, FujikuraVentus Black 8-X), TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X)

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (3), TaylorMade P730 Rors Proto (4 - PW Shaft, Project X 7.0)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (54˚, 58˚, Project X 6.5)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

(image credit: @SMSInc_UK)

