search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearThese striking Vice SHINE towels are the perfect stocking filler

Gear

These striking Vice SHINE towels are the perfect stocking filler

By bunkered.co.uk14 December, 2021
Vice Vice Golf Vice SHINE New Gear
Vice Shine Golf Towels

Vice Golf, the Germanbrand known for its advanced golf balls and eye-catching accessories, has unveiled its new SHINE towels.

The SHINE towels are now available in more colors than ever before and with new patterns and designs.

• Vice PRO ZERO golf balls - FIRST LOOK!

These bold designs transform the rarely appealing golf towel into a fashionable accessory that is bound to make you stand out on the course. 

• Vice's golf ball line-up explained

The new designs match with various other products in the Vice Golf line-up.

The SPLINTER pattern is used on five towels. What makes it special about is that the shape of other VICE accessories are hidden in the pattern. For example, if you look closely, you will find the shape of the VICE GATOR divot tool in the pattern.

The new options inlcude, Vice shine splinter white & grey, biscay green, neon lime, neon red and black & white.

All towels feature a large SPLINTER pattern with the centrally positioned EMBRACE YOUR VICE lettering on one side, as well as a uni color back with an eye-catching, contrasting Vice logo on the reverse.

Vice Shine Golf Towels 2

Details like a matteblack carabiner for attaching the towelto your bag complete the look. 

• Brooks Koepka pens Srixon equipment deal

All SHINE microfibretowels have anextra-large surface area, allowing youto use it fully wet, fully dry or both to keepyour clubs clean throughout the round.  

• Tiger Woods: Every driver he's ever used on tour!

Another handy feature is the fact that Vice made sure that the SHINE towels do not graze on the ground when attached to your bag.  

Available: Now at vicegolf.com 
Price:£13.99per towel

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Vice

Related Articles - Vice Golf

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Your new way to chip | 3 simple chipping tips
Chipping
play button
How to play Worst Ball
Worst ball
play button
Old vs New Tech | How big are the gains going to be?
Titleist
play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"The argument for golf being on the Scottish curriculum"
New data shows huge increase in golf participation globally
"Madness" - Colin Montgomerie questions PGA Tour bonus schemes
Tour pros react to controversial F1 finale
The 7 weirdest golf stories of 2021

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
See all videos right arrow