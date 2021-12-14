These striking Vice SHINE towels are the perfect stocking filler

Vice Golf, the Germanbrand known for its advanced golf balls and eye-catching accessories, has unveiled its new SHINE towels.



The SHINE towels are now available in more colors than ever before and with new patterns and designs.

• Vice PRO ZERO golf balls - FIRST LOOK!

These bold designs transform the rarely appealing golf towel into a fashionable accessory that is bound to make you stand out on the course.

• Vice's golf ball line-up explained



The new designs match with various other products in the Vice Golf line-up.

The SPLINTER pattern is used on five towels. What makes it special about is that the shape of other VICE accessories are hidden in the pattern. For example, if you look closely, you will find the shape of the VICE GATOR divot tool in the pattern.



The new options inlcude, Vice shine splinter white & grey, biscay green, neon lime, neon red and black & white.

All towels feature a large SPLINTER pattern with the centrally positioned EMBRACE YOUR VICE lettering on one side, as well as a uni color back with an eye-catching, contrasting Vice logo on the reverse.

Details like a matteblack carabiner for attaching the towelto your bag complete the look.



• Brooks Koepka pens Srixon equipment deal



All SHINE microfibretowels have anextra-large surface area, allowing youto use it fully wet, fully dry or both to keepyour clubs clean throughout the round.



• Tiger Woods: Every driver he's ever used on tour!



Another handy feature is the fact that Vice made sure that the SHINE towels do not graze on the ground when attached to your bag.

Available: Now at vicegolf.com

Price:£13.99per towel