Brooks Koepka pens Srixon and Cleveland equipment deal

Brooks Koepka, one of the golf’s biggest equipment free agents, has just been snapped up.

The American has joined Srixon and Cleveland Golf’s tour staff roster, as part of deal that will see him play a Srixon Driver, Srixon Irons, Cleveland Golf Wedges, Srixon Golf Ball, and carry a Srixon Staff Bag.



Ever since Nike’s departure from the golf hardware scene in 2016, Koepka has been an equipment free agent, choosing to play the equipment that he thinks best suits his game.

So why has he chosen to commit fully to Srixon and Cleveland Golf?

“I am very excited to join my good friends Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell and Hideki Matsuyama as a Srixon and Cleveland Golf Tour Staff member,” said Koepka.



“I’ve been an equipment free agent for the past few years, so it will be fun to be involved with a company on a daily basis and be able to contribute to the development of their future equipment. I put the ZX7 Irons in play in January and it is the best iron I have played on Tour. I look forward to kicking off our new partnership this week in Las Vegas!”

The four-time major winner began working with Srixon’s Tour Department earlier this year as he played the ZX7 Irons throughout the 2021 Tour season. Koepka gamed the ZX7 Irons while capturing his 8th career PGA TOUR victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this past season.



“We’re extremely proud to have Brooks come on board as our newest Staff member,” said Lionel Caron, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Srixon Sports Europe.

“He’s one of the best players in the world and brings his major championship pedigree and validation to our brands. We’re excited for Brooks to join the Srixon and Cleveland Golf family and look forward to supporting him out on tour.”



Koepka will make his official Srixon Staff debut at Capital One’s The Match on November 26th.

Brooks Koepka – What's in the bag



Driver: Srixon ZX5 (9.5°)

Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4-PW)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore Tour Rack (52° MID, 56° MID, 60° LOW )

Golf Ball: Srixon Z-STAR Prototype

Bag: Srixon Tour Staff Bag