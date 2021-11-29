search
Brooks Koepka pens Srixon and Cleveland equipment deal

Gear

Brooks Koepka pens Srixon and Cleveland equipment deal

By David Cunninghame22 November, 2021
Brooks Koepka Srixon Cleveland Golf Srixon ZX5 Srixon ZX7 Cleveland RTX ZipCore Srixon Z-STAR
Brooks Koepka Srixon 1

Brooks Koepka, one of the golf’s biggest equipment free agentshas just been snapped up.

The American has joined Srixon and Cleveland Golf’s tour staff roster, as part of deal that will see him play a Srixon Driver, Srixon Irons, Cleveland Golf Wedges, Srixon Golf Ball, and carry a Srixon Staff Bag. 

Ever since Nike’s departure from the golf hardware scene in 2016, Koepka has been an equipment free agent, choosing to play the equipment that he thinks best suits his game.  

So why has he chosen to commit fully to Srixon and Cleveland Golf?

Brooks Koepka Srixon 2

“I am very excited to join my good friends Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell and Hideki Matsuyama as a Srixon and Cleveland Golf Tour Staff member,” said Koepka.  

• Srixon 2021 Z-STAR & Z-STAR XV - FIRST LOOK!

“I’ve been an equipment free agent for the past few years, so it will be fun to be involved with a company on a daily basis and be able to contribute to the development of their future equipment. I put the ZX7 Irons in play in January and it is the best iron I have played on Tour. I look forward to kicking off our new partnership this week in Las Vegas!”

The four-time major winner began working with Srixon’s Tour Department earlier this year as he played the ZX7 Irons throughout the 2021 Tour season. Koepka gamed the ZX7 Irons while capturing his 8th career PGA TOUR victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this past season.  

• Srixon ZX Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

“We’re extremely proud to have Brooks come on board as our newest Staff member,” said Lionel Caron, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Srixon Sports Europe. 

Brooks Koepka Srixon 3

“He’s one of the best players in  the world and brings his major championship pedigree and validation to our brands. We’re excited for Brooks to join the Srixon and Cleveland Golf family and look forward to supporting him out on tour.”  

• "Brooks-Bryson is further evidence of a dumbing-down golf doesn't need"

Koepka will make his official Srixon Staff debut at Capital One’s The Match on November 26th.  

Brooks Koepka – What's in the bag

Driver: Srixon ZX5 (9.5°)
Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4-PW)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore Tour Rack (52° MID, 56° MID, 60° LOW )
Golf Ball: Srixon Z-STAR Prototype 
Bag: Srixon Tour Staff Bag 

