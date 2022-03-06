Another Scottish golf course targeted by vandals

A popular golf course in the north-east of Scotland has been set upon by vandals.



Turriff Golf Club, situated between Peterhead and Elgin, was targeted by thugs on Friday night.

A post on the club’s Facebook page said: “Unfortunately last night, we experienced vandalism on our golf course.

“Someone drove their car off the road down to the club, across the tenth green and onto the course, resulting in a significant amount of damage.”

The club added that the Police have been notified of the incident. Anybody with any information is encourage to call 01888 562982.

Founded in 1896, Turriff is built close to the River Deveron. According to the golf club’s website, “on a fine summer’s day there is no finer place to be” and “there is no doubt in our minds that this is a course of outstanding quality and rare beauty”

Turriff is the latest in a string of golf courses to be targeted by vandals in recent years.

Just last month, offensive signs and slogans were spray-painted both on the ground and on wooden signage at Carnoustie Golf Links.

