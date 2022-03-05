WATCH: Furious PGA Tour pro launches putter into lake

Golf can do strange things to you, can't it?

For example, it can turn even the most even-tempered, calm individual into a whirling dervish of frustration, impatience and downright rage.

Just ask Matt Jones.

The 41-year-old Australian pro lost his cool in spectacular fashion during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

• R&A announces ban on Russian golfers

• Jon Rahm opens up on shocking miss

Jones, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, had been having one of those days on the greens when nothing was dropping. In ten holes, he hadn't made a putt longer than five feet... and that came on the first.

He finally snapped on the par-4 11th. After tapping-in following yet another miss, he launched his putter into an adjacent lake.

Watch the footage here:

He's had enough 😳



Matt Jones threw his putter in the lake at 12!! 😬



📺 Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational live on Sky Sports Golf ⛳ pic.twitter.com/Qraz5HpCiV — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) March 5, 2022

For the remainder of his round, the world No.80 putted with his wedge.

He ended up signing for a five-over 76 .

Just another reminder that, no matter how good you get at this game, it always has the capacity to get right under your skin.