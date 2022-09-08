BMW PGA Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

It’s a big week on the DP World Tour, as the BMW PGA Championship comes to Wentworth.

With no PGA Tour action, it’s time for the DP World Tour to take centre stage, with a very strong field heading to Wentworth in Surrey.

Recent FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy leads the field this week, with Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry also in the field.

The roll of honour for this championship is, as you would expect, pretty impressive. Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton and Danny Willett are the last victors in an event that brings the top players to the fore.

It's no surprise then, that tickets for the final three days of competition sold out weeks in advance.

In the past, the event had been held in May, however it moved to a September slot back in 2019. One thing that has remained a constant though is since the '80s, Wentworth has been the host. Now, it's part of the Rolex Series, meaning plenty more money and order of merit points up for grabs for the players.

There’s also the small matter of the LIV Golf players who are in the field this week. The likes of Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter will be making the journey from Boston to England, to tee it up on the DP World Tour.

Here's all the finer details ahead of one of the best week's on the calendar.

BMW PGA Championship details

Course: West course, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

Course stats: Par 72, 7,267 yards

Defending champion: Billy Horschel

Purse: $8,000,000

BMW PGA Championship betting tips

Here's who the bookies fancy to do well this week

Rory McIlroy 6/1

Jon Rahm 8/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 12/1

Shane Lowry 20/1

Viktor Hovland 22/1

Billy Horschel 25/1

Adam Scott 30/1

Tyrell Hatton 30/1

Talor Gooch 33/1

Patrick Reed 33/1

The bunkered Bet

Matthew Fitzpatrick

The US Open champ is back on home soil, and this week should suit him. Fitzpatrick is one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the game at the moment, on a course where hitting fairways is a big plus. He's short odds for a reason in a field with some star talent at the top.

How lucky are we to call this place home? 🤩#BMWPGA | #RolexSeriespic.twitter.com/idJjDbD1UW — BMW PGA Championship (@BMWPGA) September 2, 2022

BMW PGA Championship how to watch

As you would expect, coverage is across Sky Sports Golf all week for this event. From Thursday to Sunday, the golf will get underway on TV from 9am and continue throughout the day.

