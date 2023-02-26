search
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka insists Bryson DeChambeau feud is over

Golf News

Brooks Koepka insists Bryson DeChambeau feud is over

By Michael McEwan26 February, 2023
Brooks Koepka insists that he and Bryson DeChambeau have settled their long-running feud. 

The American duo found themselves embroiled in a very bitter, very public tête-à-tête that dominated headlines throughout 2021.

However, during an Instagram Q&A to promote his LIV Golf team – Smash GC – former world No.1 Koepka said that he and his fellow major champion have made up.

“Believe it or not, we squashed it,” said Koepka. “We’re good. I actually talk to him quite frequently because of what’s going on here at LIV. Pretty much on an every-other-day basis. So, we’ve got a good open line of communication.

“We’ve figured it all out, and we’re good.”

It was back in January 2019 that the pair first crossed words, with Koepka labelling DeChambeau’s pace of play “embarrassing” during the 2019 Dubai Desert Classic.

Things gradually simmered over the next couple of years before the fuse was well and truly lit during the 2021 US PGA Championship, where footage of Koepka rolling his eyes at DeChambeau went viral.

That kicked off several months of awkward back and forths, with DeChambeau routinely subjected to cries of ‘Brooksy’ at PGA Tour events. Koepka even went as far as to offer free beer to fans who were reportedly ejected from the Memorial Tournament for the heckles in June 2021.

The first signs of a ceasefire came during the 2021 Ryder Cup when, after the US sealed a historic victory over Europe, the pair were seen hugging. They subsequently took each on in a made-for-TV money match two months later, before both joining LIV Golf in 2022.

Brooks Koepka insists Bryson DeChambeau feud is over
Sir Nick Faldo blasts Sergio Garcia over Rory McIlroy criticism
Jon Rahm’s start to the season in stats
Puerto Rico Open: Preview & betting tips

