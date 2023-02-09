Bubba Watson will “beg” Jay Monahan to let him play PNC

Bubba Watson has said he will “beg” Jay Monahan to let him and his son play the PNC Championship when he sees him at Augusta National.

The two-time Masters champion was speaking before this week’s PIF Saudi International, where he will make his return to competitive golf.

The former world No.2 hasn’t played since the 2022 PGA Championship due to a knee injury, and said that when he goes to The Masters, he will beg the PGA Tour chief to let him and his son play the PNC Championship.

“My son, like I said, he doesn't play golf, but now his whole goal was to play in the PNC, which is the parent-junior, and now I'm not allowed to play in it,” the LIV Golf player said.

“As soon as I see Jay Monahan - if Jay Monahan is watching this, I'll see you at Augusta and I'll try to beg you to let us play the PNC again.

“I never took a dollar for the PNC. I've played in the PNC twice. My dad is passed away, so I played with my father-in-law, I gave it all to a children's hospital. It wasn't about money for me. This is about helping. This is about maybe one day being able to play with my son.

"It's a cool tournament, and my son was kind of disappointed that he knows we're not going to play in that, but he still gets to caddie for me at Augusta, so he's happy about that.”

Watson, who is the captain of Niblicks GC on the LIV Golf League, also said that he will miss the Drive, Chip & Putt and Augusta National Women’s Amateur, events he has attended in the past, as he will be at LIV Golf’s Orlando event, which finishes on April 2nd.

"I was very thankful that we get to go back to the Masters," he said.

"Then LIV announced their schedule, so I won't be able to go to the women's tournament or the Drive, Chip & Putt with the kids because we'll be in Orlando.

"But it's one year, I'm going to definitely be in the ears of people at LIV and try to see if I can get back there because I want to support what the Masters means to the game of golf, what the membership of Augusta means to the game of golf, and I would love to be there for the Women's Amateur and the kids on Sunday.

"It's a little upsetting that I'll be playing golf the week before in Orlando, but I know it's for the best, and I'll be there supporting my team and trying to win that trophy. But I'll get to Augusta as fast as I can."