Anthony Kim: Former caddie hints at LIV Golf return

The former caddie for Anthony Kim has hinted that the enigmatic former PGA Tour pro could be persuaded to make a return to the game - with the LIV Golf League.

Speaking to the New York Times, Eric Larson - Kim’s caddie from 2008 to 2009 - revealed that he spoke with the former Ryder Cup star on the phone recently where he floated the prospect of a comeback with the Saudi-funded circuit.

“He goes, ‘I don’t know. I really don’t know.’ ” Larson said. “I said, ‘Come on, man, get the old clubs out. Go out there and have some fun.’ And he starts laughing at me. He goes, ‘That’s what everybody wants me to do!’”

• Sir Nick Faldo blasts LIV and Greg Norman

• Reed: Rory is an "immature little child"

Kim, now 37, was once one of the most exciting young players in the game, winning three times on the PGA Tour and playing a starring role in the USA’s 2008 Ryder Cup victory.

However, it has now been more than a decade since his most recent appearance on the PGA Tour. In June 2012, he had surgery on his Achilles tendon, a procedure that was expected to sideline him for nine to 12 months.



He was eligible to play on tour in 2013 on a major medical extension but didn’t feature. His known appearances in the last ten years, indeed, have been restricted to the occasional charity golf tournament.

It has been widely reported that Kim’s continued absence is as a result of accepting an eight-figure insurance payout in in the event of a career-ending injury.

• BBC 'set to cut remaining ties' with The Masters



• Gareth Bale to make PGA Tour debut next week



In October last year, it was reported in court documents that Kim had discussed LIV Golf with PGA Tour bosses, despite his continued absence from the game.

A report in Sports Illustrated claimed that he was one of 179 individuals or organisations who had held discussions relating to LIV since September 2019.

The details were released as a result of an interrogatory – a written question - submitted by LIV to support its ongoing case against the PGA Tour.