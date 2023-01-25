Patrick Reed in "immature little child" dig at Rory McIlroy

Patrick Reed has fired an extraordinary broadside at Rory McIlroy as the bitter feud between the two major champions escalates.

It was reported yesterday that Reed responded to being blanked by McIlroy ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic by throwing a tee peg at the world No.1.

McIlroy brushed that off today - dismissing the incident as a "storm in a teacup" - but did take the opportunity to blast Reed for trying to engage him in conversation after the American's lawyer subpoenaed him on Christmas Eve.

Larry Klayman, representing Reed in various lawsuits against members of the golf media, claims that a meeting hosted by and Tiger Woods during last year’s BMW Championship was “anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players”.

"I'm living in reality," said McIlroy. "I don't know where [Patrick's] living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't expect a hello or a handshake. You can't pretend like nothing's happening.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Reed hit back at the Irishman - and he didn't mince his words.

“Because of the relationship I've had with Rory - let's be honest, we've had some great battles at Augusta and other tournaments and our friendships been pretty good up until obviously joining LIV – I walked over there and wished Harry [Diamond, McIlroy’s caddie] Happy New Year and then Rory because it is the first time I have seen them.



"Harry shook my hand and Rory just looked down there and was messing with his Trackman and kind of decided to ignore us,. We all know where it came from - being part of LIV.

"Since my tees are Team Aces LIV tees I flicked him one. It was kind of a funny shot back.

"Funny how a small little flick has turned into basically me stabbing him and throwing a tee at him.

“He saw me and he decided to not react. But it is one of those things. If you’re going to act like an immature little child then you might as well be treated like one.”

