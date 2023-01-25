Rory McIlroy brushes off tee incident... but blasts Patrick Reed

Rory McIlroy has dismissed claims that Patrick Reed threw a tee at him in Dubai yesterday as “a storm in a teacup” - but he did still have some strong words for the American.

It was reported yesterday that Reed responded to being blanked by the world No.1 by throwing a wooden peg at him.

The two players are on opposite sides of the bitter dispute between the PGA Tour / DP World Tour and LIV Golf. McIlroy has also been subpoenaed by a lawyer representing Reed over claims that a meeting hosted by and Tiger Woods during last year’s BMW Championship was “anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players”.



• BBC 'set to cut remaining ties' with The Masters

• Gareth Bale to make PGA Tour debut next week



Eleven LIV golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on August 3.

Asked about the tee peg incident today, McIlroy brushed it off, but admitted he was unimpressed by Reed’s attempts to engage him in conversation.

“Patrick came up to say hello and I didn't really want him to,” said McIlroy. "From my recollection, that was it. I didn't see a tee. I didn't feel a tee. Obviously, someone else saw that. But it's definitely a storm in a teacup. I can't believe it's actually turned into a story. It’s nothing.”

McIlroy added that he was surprised by Reed’s approach considering the pair’s current circumstances.

"I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve,” he said. “You’re trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well.



• LIV Golf League: Full 2023 schedule confirmed



• Tour chiefs recuse themselves from LIV OWGR vote

“So, I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't expect a hello or a handshake. You can't pretend like nothing's happening.”

Appearing to make reference to the various lawsuits filed by Reed against members of the golf media in recent months, McIlroy added: “If the roles were reversed and I'd thrown that tee at him, I'd be expecting a lawsuit.”

WATCH: Patrick Reed blanked by Rory McIlroy in Dubai

The storm in the teacup. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/ZooxPiN98u — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) January 25, 2023