Phil Mickelson calls out PGA Tour over shorts policy

Phil Mickelson calls out PGA Tour over shorts policy

By Michael McEwan28 January, 2023
Phil Mickelson PGA Tour Tour News Sam Ryder Farmers Insurance Open
Phil Mickelson

Despite jumping ship for LIV Golf last year, it appears Phil Mickelson is still keeping a close eye on the PGA Tour.

The six-time major champion, the second highest-earner in the history of the tour, tweeted during Saturday's final round of the Farmers Insurance Open to question the circuit's apparel policy.

"The tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week's leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?" wrote Mickelson. "Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand."

• Reed claims "small victory" over Rory

• Former caddie hits at Anthony Kim's return

The left-hander was referring to this outfit, worn by Sam Ryder in the fourth and final round at Torrey Pines...

On Mickelson's new home tour, the LIV Golf League, players have been allowed to wear shorts since event number four, which took place in Boston last September. 

The 52-year-old was an early adopter of the new policy and has been a regular in shorts ever since. 

• Sir Nick Faldo blasts LIV and Greg Norman

• BBC 'set to cut remaining ties' with The Masters

Of course, his tweet about Ryder and the PGA Tour didn't go unnoticed. South African ace Erik van Rooyen - no stranger to a pair of joggers himself - hit back with this...

Other Twitter users were just as quick off the mark...

Mickelson is expected to make his first competitive start  when the opening event of the LIV Golf League's 2023 season takes place in Mexico from February 24-26. 

Tour pro brands Patrick Reed a CHEAT after Dubai drop
Cam Smith "hurt" by LIV world rankings status
Brooks Koepka is done with couch life, targets majors
Patrick Reed: “What happened on the 17th hole was a non-issue"
Report: Shane Lowry splits with caddie

