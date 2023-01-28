Phil Mickelson calls out PGA Tour over shorts policy

Despite jumping ship for LIV Golf last year, it appears Phil Mickelson is still keeping a close eye on the PGA Tour.

The six-time major champion, the second highest-earner in the history of the tour, tweeted during Saturday's final round of the Farmers Insurance Open to question the circuit's apparel policy.

"The tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week's leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?" wrote Mickelson. "Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand."

🤔

The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this weeks leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand 🤷‍♂️ — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) January 28, 2023

• Reed claims "small victory" over Rory

• Former caddie hits at Anthony Kim's return

The left-hander was referring to this outfit, worn by Sam Ryder in the fourth and final round at Torrey Pines...

Sam Ryder w an interesting fashion flex, wearing plum purple joggers as he tries to bring home his 1st @PGATOUR win @FarmersInsOpen So far so good @SamRyderSU leads by 4 thru 5 holes. pic.twitter.com/ZCyBYAe9Iv — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) January 28, 2023

On Mickelson's new home tour, the LIV Golf League, players have been allowed to wear shorts since event number four, which took place in Boston last September.

The 52-year-old was an early adopter of the new policy and has been a regular in shorts ever since.

• Sir Nick Faldo blasts LIV and Greg Norman



• BBC 'set to cut remaining ties' with The Masters



Of course, his tweet about Ryder and the PGA Tour didn't go unnoticed. South African ace Erik van Rooyen - no stranger to a pair of joggers himself - hit back with this...

Hello Philip



I’ll just leave this here. pic.twitter.com/WousaYzJxX — Erik van Rooyen (@FredVR_) January 28, 2023

Other Twitter users were just as quick off the mark...

The tour let you wear this sweater. Relax, Phil. pic.twitter.com/RZhGv3dAbs — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) January 28, 2023

It’s not a good look, but if he can keep dropping those par putts he’ll be able to afford better wardrobe. — Edward Rodgers (@NelsonR09996814) January 28, 2023

They’re just scared of your calves, Phil — John Mincone (@JMincone) January 28, 2023

Love the joggers but only a matter of time before the Tour outlaws them too… — Dusty Burgess (@dustyburgess) January 28, 2023

Not a fashion guy you say? pic.twitter.com/0XiruUuzP6 — kevin wn, Essegian superfan (@nilkswadler) January 28, 2023

Mickelson is expected to make his first competitive start when the opening event of the LIV Golf League's 2023 season takes place in Mexico from February 24-26.