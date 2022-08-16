Calling all lefties! American Golf has some GREAT deals

American Golf is offering some great deals for left-handed golfers to celebrate International Left Handers Day.

In honour of the 10% of golfers who are left-handed, including major winners Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Bob Charles and Mike Weir as well as Scotland’s very own Robert MacIntyre, the retailer has added a selection of gear to its sale.

They’re even throwing in some discounts, which are available until midnight tonight.

“Phil Mickelson once said that he strongly believed that the success of your shot largely depends on swinging only as fast as is required to prevent losing balance,” said Iember Gordon, American Golf’s head of marketing.

“We hope our round up of sale bargains – specifically for left-handers – will help more of them to perfect their shots, at a price that suits.”

All product images provided by American Golf. To see the full left-handed range, click here.

