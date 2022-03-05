search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsDelight for Dumbarnie at Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

Golf News

Delight for Dumbarnie at Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

By Michael McEwan04 March, 2022
Dumbarnie Links Scottish Golf Tourism Awards Scotland's Best Golf Experience Scottish Golf Tourism Week Golf In Scotland
Dumbarnie Sgtw

Dumbarnie Links has won arguably its most prestigious accolade to date by being named “Scotland’s Best Golf Experience” at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

The country’s newest golf course, which opened for play in May 2020, took the top honour at the glitzy ceremony, held at the Fairmont St Andrews resort last night.

Dumbarnie held off competition from Trump Turnberry, Carnoustie Golf Links and Kingsbarns Golf Links to take the title, much to the delight of general manager David Scott.

"I'm overwhelmed," said Scott. "Shell-shocked, in fact. It's a marvellous honour. My dream was for us to make the top-four so this is even more than a dream come true. 

• Perthshire golf resort unveils major refurb plans

• Historic Musselburgh celebrates 350th birthday

"To receive this kind of recognition so early in our existence and with so many great heavyweights for competition is remarkable. I'm absolutely delighted, particularly for my team, who work so hard, and for our designer and developer, Clive Clark. 

"Clive's vision was to create a golf course to entertain golfers. He wanted it to be fun. That was his main premise. So many people have told us that he had succeeded but this award confirms it. I'm absolutely thrilled."

The ‘Best Experience’ gong was one of two awards won by Dumbarnie Links on the night. It also took home the prize for ‘Best Golf Course’ in the £151 and over price category,

Other big winners on the night included Cruden Bay, Burntisland, The Carrick, St Fillans and Castle Stuart Golf Links.

This year's recipient of the Special Recognition Award, meantime, was the former St Andrews Links Trust chief executive Euan Loudon. He was presented his award by the chief executive of The R&A, Martin Slumbers.

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, hosted by top broadcaster Dougie Donnelly, was the climax to the COVID-delayed fifth annual Scottish Golf Tourism Week, staged by PSP Media Group and supported by VisitScotland and Scottish Enterprise.

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards are unique in the industry in that they are determined solely by public vote. 

WINNERS IN FULL

Best Exclusive Use Hotel
The Hawkswood Country Estate

Best Small Hotel (20 rooms or less)
The Golf Hotel, Crail

Best Hotel (21 to 50 rooms)
The Machrie Hotel

Best Large Hotel (51 rooms or more)
The Old Course Hotel

Best Catering
The Carrick

Best Customer Service
Kingsbarns Golf Links

Best Pro Shop
Carnoustie Golf Links

Best Clubhouse
Castle Stuart Golf Links

Best 9-Hole Course
St Fillans

Best Golf Course (£31 and under)
Burntisland

Best Golf Course (£31 to £60)
Strathmore Rannaleroch

Best Golf Course (£61 to £100)
Spey Valley

Best Golf Course (£101 to £150)
Cruden Bay

Best Golf Course (£151 and over)
Dumbarnie Links

Scotland's Best Golf Experience
Dumbarnie Links

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Dumbarnie Links

Related Articles - Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

Related Articles - Scotland's Best Golf Experience

Related Articles - Scottish Golf Tourism Week

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH: Furious PGA Tour pro launches putter into lake
Your chance to play the Old Course ahead of 150th Open
Jon Rahm sets lofty Tiger Woods target
R&A bans Russian golfers from upcoming championships
Jon Rahm opens up on miss from ten inches

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow