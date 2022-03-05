Delight for Dumbarnie at Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

Dumbarnie Links has won arguably its most prestigious accolade to date by being named “Scotland’s Best Golf Experience” at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

The country’s newest golf course, which opened for play in May 2020, took the top honour at the glitzy ceremony, held at the Fairmont St Andrews resort last night.

Dumbarnie held off competition from Trump Turnberry, Carnoustie Golf Links and Kingsbarns Golf Links to take the title, much to the delight of general manager David Scott.

"I'm overwhelmed," said Scott. "Shell-shocked, in fact. It's a marvellous honour. My dream was for us to make the top-four so this is even more than a dream come true.

"To receive this kind of recognition so early in our existence and with so many great heavyweights for competition is remarkable. I'm absolutely delighted, particularly for my team, who work so hard, and for our designer and developer, Clive Clark.

"Clive's vision was to create a golf course to entertain golfers. He wanted it to be fun. That was his main premise. So many people have told us that he had succeeded but this award confirms it. I'm absolutely thrilled."

The ‘Best Experience’ gong was one of two awards won by Dumbarnie Links on the night. It also took home the prize for ‘Best Golf Course’ in the £151 and over price category,

Other big winners on the night included Cruden Bay, Burntisland, The Carrick, St Fillans and Castle Stuart Golf Links.

This year's recipient of the Special Recognition Award, meantime, was the former St Andrews Links Trust chief executive Euan Loudon. He was presented his award by the chief executive of The R&A, Martin Slumbers.

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, hosted by top broadcaster Dougie Donnelly, was the climax to the COVID-delayed fifth annual Scottish Golf Tourism Week, staged by PSP Media Group and supported by VisitScotland and Scottish Enterprise.

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards are unique in the industry in that they are determined solely by public vote.

WINNERS IN FULL

Best Exclusive Use Hotel

The Hawkswood Country Estate

Best Small Hotel (20 rooms or less)

The Golf Hotel, Crail

Best Hotel (21 to 50 rooms)

The Machrie Hotel

Best Large Hotel (51 rooms or more)

The Old Course Hotel

Best Catering

The Carrick

Best Customer Service

Kingsbarns Golf Links

Best Pro Shop

Carnoustie Golf Links

Best Clubhouse

Castle Stuart Golf Links

Best 9-Hole Course

St Fillans

Best Golf Course (£31 and under)

Burntisland

Best Golf Course (£31 to £60)

Strathmore Rannaleroch

Best Golf Course (£61 to £100)

Spey Valley

Best Golf Course (£101 to £150)

Cruden Bay

Best Golf Course (£151 and over)

Dumbarnie Links

Scotland's Best Golf Experience

Dumbarnie Links

We would like to say thank you to everyone involved with the 5th staging of #SGTW 👏



Also, huge congrats to the nominees and the winners last night at the #SGTA 🏆



A final thank you to our show hosts @dougiedonnelly and @FairmontStA



Until next year!#SGTW21#SGTApic.twitter.com/x9GOxK48F4 — Scottish Golf Tourism Week (@_SGTW) March 4, 2022