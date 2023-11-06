Sign up for our daily newsletter Want latest news, reviews, analysis, deals, and events, and offers from our commercial partners? We’ve got you. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

A viral video has prompted several DP World Tour players to voice their support for the introduction of a brand-new event.

Remarkably, Andy Sullivan carded a round of 78 with only his five-iron at the Belfry, sparking a new idea between his tourmates.

And behind the idea was Pablo Larrazabal, who has called for an event where players can only carry four clubs.

The Spaniard posted on X: “What about a DP World Tour tournament that you can only carry four clubs?

“Good for caddies, great for TV entertainment and innovation… sponsors will be super happy.”

The idea had caught on in no time as players flocked to social media to support Larrazabal’s movement.

• Major winner says Tiger Woods is in “go-mode”

• PGA Tour admits deadline for Saudi deal could be missed

DP World Tour winners Robert MacIntyre and Romain Langasque both replied: “Yes please,” while Richard Mansell commented: “Would absolutely be all over this.”

The inspiration arrived as Sullivan teamed up with the tour in a bid to break 80 with a single club.

The Englishman opted for his trusty five-iron over 18 holes at the former Ryder Cup venue, as he pondered with using a seven-iron.

He said: “Going to have to bite the bullet and just have 5 [iron], and if I miss the green, it’s going to be entertaining at least.

“I’m a little bit nervous. I think if I break 80 today, I’ll be absolutely buzzing. Going to have to be on it tee-to-green.”

The 36-year-old then put on a compelling display across the course, even hitting flops and bunkers shots.

• The 10 highest earning golfers in 2023

• New Tiger Woods footage excites fans

It was the second time Sullivan was put to the test by the tour, as it had previously challenged him to make a hole-in-one with 500 balls.

But his latest achievement was met with heaps of praise online, and quite rightly so.

Multiple tour winner Ross Fisher led the congratulations, as he posted on X: “Unbelievable scenes.

“How good is your holing out Sully. Seriously impressive.”

DP World Tour winner Paul Waring was impressed, too, as he said: “I didn’t break 80 on the Saturday of the 2022 Betfred British Masters using all 14 clubs!”

With the imminent arrival of the TGL, the game has been keen to experiment with new formats.

It’s in the DP World Tour’s hands, now.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.