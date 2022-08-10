search
Gary Player "takes action" as son puts trophies up for sale

Golf News

Gary Player “takes action” as son puts trophies up for sale

By Jamie Hall08 August, 2022
Golf legend Gary Player has hit out after memorabilia from his career was put up for auction by his estranged son.

Marc Player, who was his father’s manager before their relationship “deteriorated”, is understood to have put a number of items, including trophies won by his father, up for auction.

In a statement on Twitter, Player Sr said: “I would like to draw the public’s attention to the fact that several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia that form part of my legacy have been put up for auction by my son and ex-manager, Marc.

“These items belong to me and I have taken action to recover them.

“I have placed no items for sale – whether by auction or otherwise.”

It is not yet known which trophies or pieces of memorabilia are affected.

This is not the first time Player has had items put up for sale without permission.

In 2020 trophies from all four major championships were listed on the Golden Age Auctions website.

Despite his opposition to the sale, it went ahead with the items selling for a combined total of nearly £450,000.

Marc Player is not the only one of his father’s sons to cause controversy.

At the 2021 Masters, his brother Wayne was heavily criticised for promoting golf balls on screen as Augusta National paid tribute to Lee Elder – a move which saw him banned from the premises.

