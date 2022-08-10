search
Rory McIlroy confirmed for Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Golf News

Rory McIlroy confirmed for Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

By Lewis Fraser08 August, 2022
Rory McIlroy Old Course St Andrews DP World Tour
Rory Dunhill Links

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will once again tee it up in Scotland next month in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The current world No. 3 will play with his father, Gerry, in the popular pro-am, played across the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns from September 29 – October 2.

Rory has played with his father in the event before, finishing on 39-under-par in 2019, when they lost on a count back to Tommy Fleetwood and Ogden Phipps.

• Masters chief "told players not to join LIV"

• Brilliant Buhai wins AIG WOmen's Open

“I’m really looking forward to playing. It’s one of the most long-standing events on the DP World Tour and one I really enjoy, especially when I partner with my Dad," Rory said.

“I’ll be taking the Team Championship just as seriously as the professional event and it would be a special experience if we could win together.”

The Alfred Dunhill Links features two separate competitions, an individual professional tournament for the world's leading golfers and the Team Championship in which professionals are paired with amateurs.

McIlroy is coming off the back of an excellent season in which he narrowly missed out at the Masters and the Open. He was the player with the best aggregate score across all four majors.

