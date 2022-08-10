Augusta National chairman “told players not to join LIV”

A lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour by 11 LIV golfers alleges that the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club personally asked players not to join the Saudi-funded start-up.

Documents submitted to courts in California last week include claims that Fred Ridley, the chairman of The Masters host venue, made the request ahead of this year’s tournament as rumours about the mooted new enterprise were spreading through the game.

The complaint – countersigned by Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau amongst others – states: “Augusta National representatives threatened to disinvite players from The Masters if they joined LIV Golf.

“In addition, Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley personally instructed a number of participants in the 2022 Masters not to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

“Plainly, these threats to top players served no beneficial purpose, as they would only serve to weaken the field in The Masters.”

At the time of writing, neither Ridley nor Augusta National Golf Club has responded to these allegations.

During his customary pre-Masters press conference on the eve of this year’s tournament back in April, Ridley was asked for his “stance” on the potential for “rival golf leagues”.

He was asked if he had spoken to any players about their plans to jump ship for the new venture and whether or not their doing so could harm their prospects of being invited to play in future editions of The Masters.

He responded: “I would start by saying that our mission is always to act in the best interests of the game in whatever form that may take. I think that golf’s in a good place right now. There’s more participation. Purses on the professional tours are the highest they have ever been. Clubs and courses I think are in healthy financial positions.

“You know, the youth that are emerging at a competitive level is just amazing. I mean, the top four players in the world are under 30. I think seven of the top 10 are under 30.

“We have been pretty clear in our belief that the world tours have done a great job in promoting the game over the years. Beyond that, there’s so much that we don’t know about what might happen or could happen that I just don’t think I could say much more beyond that.”

Currently, six former Masters champions have committed their immediate futures to LIV: Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson, as well as Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson and Charl Schwartzel.

The next LIV Golf event – its fourth – is scheduled to take place in Boston from September 2-4.