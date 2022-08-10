search
LIV golfers file lawsuit against PGA Tour suspensions

Golf News

LIV golfers file lawsuit against PGA Tour suspensions

By Michael McEwan03 August, 2022
PGA Tour LIV Golf Tour News Phil Mickelson Bryson DeChambeau
Phil Mickelson

A group of 11 LIV golfers have today filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, challenging their suspensions from the US-based circuit.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, are amongst the players seeking a temporary restraining order. 

If successful, players currently within the top-125 on the FedEx Cup standings would be able to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which get under way next week. 

It is understood that Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein are the other players represented.

All have been suspended indefinitely by the PGA Tour for playing on the controversial new Saudi-funded start-up.

Today's action is the first significant move in the long-anticipated courtroom battle for control of men's professional golf.

“The tour’s conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades,” states the suit.

“The purpose of this action is to strike down the PGA Tour’s anticompetitive rules and practices that prevent these independent-contractor golfers from playing when and where they choose."

The PGA Tour has not yet commented on today's development.

A similar suit, filed by Poulter, Adrian Otaegui, Branden Grace and Justin Harding, was upheld by the International Dispute Centre in London last month, enabling the quartet to play in the Genesis Scottish Open.

Appearing on Fox News in the US last night, DeChambeau said that he "personally knows" the bans he and his fellow LIV rebels are serving would soon be rescinded.

“[The ban] doesn't make sense,” he said. “I'm not worried about. I think it will get figured out.

“I personally know that it will get figured out, whether it's legally or whether they come to the table and work out terms. I definitely think it will wash itself out in the future, pretty shortly.”

