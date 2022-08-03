search
Major champ predicts PGA Tour boycott over LIV bans

Golf News

Major champ predicts PGA Tour boycott over LIV bans

By Jamie Hall03 August, 2022
LIV Golf PGA Tour Davis Love III LIV Series
Pga Tour Player Boycott

PGA Tour stars could boycott the circuit if LIV golfers successfully challenge the decision to suspend them, a former major winner has claimed.

Davis Love III declared those plying their trade on the established circuit are “fed up” with the furore surrounding the Saudi-funded breakaway league.

Amid legal challenges over the decision by the PGA Tour to suspend the rebels’ memberships, the 1997 US PGA winner claimed the players “hold all the cards”.

• Former world No.1 announces retirement

• Pro roasted over PGA Tour complaints

The two-time Ryder Cup captain suggested tour stars will refuse to play alongside their LIV counterparts if their court battle is successful.

"If the LIV guys sue and are allowed to play on the PGA Tour, the players are enough fed up with it,” Love said ahead of the Wyndham Championship.

“We understand that we make the rules on the PGA Tour, and the commissioner is enforcing our rules and we don’t want those guys playing, coming and cherry-picking our tournaments.

“We hold all the cards. Not Jay [Monahan], Seth Waugh or Mike Whan. We say to the FTC and to Washington, ‘no, we support the rules. We don’t want those guys playing. We don’t care what the courts say’.

• Tiger Woods turned down $700m LIV offer

• Donald signs Ryder Cup contract after LIV approach

“The nuclear option is to say ‘fine, if they have to play in our events we just won’t play’.”

Bryson DeChambeau, one of those handed indefinite suspensions by the PGA Tour, this week claimed he“personally knows” the sanctions will be rescinded.

In Europe, four LIV players – including Ian Poulter – were handed a temporary reprieve in court after the DP World Tour barred them from appearing at the Genesis Scottish Open.

