Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau "personally knows" PGA Tour ban will be rescinded

By Michael McEwan03 August, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau LIV Golf PGA Tour Fox News Tour News
Bryson De Chambeau

Bryson DeChambeau says he “personally knows” that the PGA Tour will back down on its decision to ban players who have defected to the LIV Golf Series.

The 28-year-old is one of a number of PGA Tour pros currently serving an indefinite ban for playing on the controversial new Saudi-funded circuit.

Appearing on Fox News in the USA last night, the former US Open champion said that he believes a resolution to the impasse that has divided men’s professional golf will be found “pretty shortly”

“[The ban] doesn't make sense,” he said. “I'm not worried about. I think it will get figured out.

“I personally know that it will get figured out, whether it's legally or whether they come to the table and work out terms. I definitely think it will wash itself out in the future, pretty shortly.”

DeChambeau then used an unusual analogy to illustrate his point.

“You have a pizza shop that’s been in existence for 50 years and all the customers go to it and it’s a great product,” he said. “All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up and they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza.

“And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes, ‘If you go over there, we’re banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop.’ What’s wrong with that economic model?”

In a wide-ranging discussion with host Tucker Carlson, DeChambeau added that he intends to use some of the money he has pocketed for signing with LIV – reported to be north of $100million – to create a multi-sport and education centre in his hometown of Dallas.

“With the resources I now have, it doesn't mean I'm able to sit on my butt and do nothing,” he said. “At a certain point in time, you realise there's more to life than golf and that's what LIV Golf allows me to do.”

