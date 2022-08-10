WATCH: Nick Faldo bids emotional farewell on final broadcast

Nick Faldo bid an emotional farewell as he hung up his microphone after 16 years.

After a stellar playing career which delivered six majors, Faldo moved into the booth as lead analyst at CBS in 2006.

However, he announced earlier this year he would be retiring from full-time commentary duties at the end of the regular PGA Tour season. He plans to spend more time on a farm he has bought in Montana.

Last week’s Wyndham Championship marked Faldo’s final broadcast for CBS, and it proved an emotional occasion.

“I’m a single child, and I’ve found three brothers,” Faldo said, referring to Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo and Jim Nantz, his regular partners.

Watch the touching moment below...

Cheers to a remarkable career, Sir Nick Faldo



We will miss you, @NickFaldo006.

He was visibly moved to tears by colleague Ian Baker-Finch's tribute, with both men struggling to hold it together.

"You taught me so much, for that I'm grateful," Baker-Finch said. "I'm honoured to have my name sandwiched between yours on the Claret Jug in 90, 91 and 92. I look at that all the time with great pleasure."

"The last two decades we have been paired together many times, on various TV towers around the world and in fact the last 16 years here at CBS.

"It's been a great honour and I'm sad to see you go like all of us.

“Perhaps we will have the chance to be paired together at the Gallatin River, Montana with a fly rod instead of a golf club.”

CBS have already announced 2008 Masters winner Trevor Immelman will take Faldo's place in the booth.