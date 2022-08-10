No place for LIV Golf as OWGR announces ranking changes

The body which runs the official world golf ranking will introduce an updated system from next week.

However, there is still no place for LIV Golf on the list of “eligible tours”.

OWGR, the organisation which manages the ranking, has altered the system in order to “remove bias”.

• Nick Faldo breaks down in tears on TV



• Rory McIlroy confirmed for Dunhill



“OWGR’s field rating calculation has been modernised so that fields will be evaluated based on the skill level of every player in the field, rather than just those in the field among the current top 200 of the ranking,” the body said in a document explaining the changes.

“With this enhancement, minimum point levels, flagship tournaments and home ratings are no longer needed, removing the bias that can result from their use.

This week OWGR is launching a modified Ranking System.



Please bear with us whilst we transition to the new website!#OWGR#OfficialWorldGolfRankingpic.twitter.com/Csy5NxXawo — OWGR (@OWGRltd) August 8, 2022

“Additionally, all players making the cut will receive ranking points according to the points breakdown. The other primary components of the OWGR system will remain the same.”

A total of 23 tours are currently listed in the document as being eligible for world ranking points.

• 8 players who lost their tour cards this week



• Masters chief "told players not to join LIV"



Included on the list are the PGA and DP World tours, as well as the Abema TV Tour, Alps Tour and Big Easy Tour. However, LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed rebel league, is not among them.

The breakaway tour has lodged an application with OWGR to become sanctioned.

However, there are understood to be a number of issues, particularly pertaining to the fact each event is 54 holes rather than 72 and there is no cut.