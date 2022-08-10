search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsNo place for LIV Golf as OWGR announces ranking changes

Golf News

No place for LIV Golf as OWGR announces ranking changes

By Jamie Hall08 August, 2022
OWGR Official World Golf Ranking LIV Golf LIV Series
Liv Golf Flag

The body which runs the official world golf ranking will introduce an updated system from next week.

However, there is still no place for LIV Golf on the list of “eligible tours”.

OWGR, the organisation which manages the ranking, has altered the system in order to “remove bias”.

• Nick Faldo breaks down in tears on TV

• Rory McIlroy confirmed for Dunhill

“OWGR’s field rating calculation has been modernised so that fields will be evaluated based on the skill level of every player in the field, rather than just those in the field among the current top 200 of the ranking,” the body said in a document explaining the changes.

“With this enhancement, minimum point levels, flagship tournaments and home ratings are no longer needed, removing the bias that can result from their use.

“Additionally, all players making the cut will receive ranking points according to the points breakdown. The other primary components of the OWGR system will remain the same.”

A total of 23 tours are currently listed in the document as being eligible for world ranking points.

• 8 players who lost their tour cards this week

• Masters chief "told players not to join LIV"

Included on the list are the PGA and DP World tours, as well as the Abema TV Tour, Alps Tour and Big Easy Tour. However, LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed rebel league, is not among them.

The breakaway tour has lodged an application with OWGR to become sanctioned.

However, there are understood to be a number of issues, particularly pertaining to the fact each event is 54 holes rather than 72 and there is no cut.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - Official World Golf Ranking

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Series

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory McIlroy hails verdict in “personal” LIV Golf battle
Richie Ramsay lifts lid on hilarious Tiger Woods story
PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase
Gary Player’s son responds to "simply not true” auction claims
OWGR: The new Official World Golf Ranking system explained

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow