Gary Player’s son responds to "simply not true” auction claims

Gary Player’s son has branded claims he put his father’s memorabilia and trophies up for sale without permission as “simply not true”.

On Monday Player Sr issued a statement accusing his estranged son Marc of attempting to auction off a number of items which did not belong to him without permission.

However, in a statement issued through his lawyers, Marc Player – who was his father’s manager before their relationship “deteriorated” - claimed the still-to-be-identified items were gifted to him.

He also alleged a collection of around 300 items he had compiled had had to be sold when his father was unable to pay a tax bill worth millions of dollars, and that he has not received a share of the money he was promised.

“Gary Player has already sold, against Marc Player’s wishes, the most important Grand Slam original items of memorabilia that should have formed part of his legacy,” the statement added.

“To date, Marc Player has not received any compensation whatsoever. All other trophies or memorabilia were validly gifted to Marc Player by his parents, remain his, and Marc has been in full possession of these items for decades without any claim by his father, Gary’s management, or Gary’s advisors.

“You cannot take back what no longer belongs to you.

“For Gary... to claim these items belong to him and that he has never sold trophies or memorabilia is simply not true, and to then interfere with Marc’s personal collection is not only legally wrong but smacks of a continued petty effort by Gary’s advisors to besmirch Marc’s name and reputation wherever possible.”