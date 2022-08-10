search
Cam Smith responds to LIV Golf reports

Golf News

Cam Smith responds to LIV Golf reports

By Jamie Hall10 August, 2022
cam smith Cameron Smith PGA Tour LIV Golf FedEx Cup
Cam Smith Mullet

Open champion Cam Smith refused to comment on reports he has signed a $100 million deal with LIV Golf.

Earlier this week fellow Australian PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy claimed Smith was “gone” along with Marc Leishman. That was followed by a story in the Telegraph reporting that his move had been confirmed.

Smith is due to play in this week’s FedEx St Jude Championship, the first event in the FedEx Cup playoffs, and was asked about the reports.

• LIV trio lose PGA Tour suspension appeal

• Tour stars react to world ranking shock

“My goal here is to win the FedExCup Playoffs,” he said.

“That's all I'm here for. If there's something I need to say regarding the PGA Tour or LIV, it will come from Cameron Smith, not Cameron Percy.

“I'm a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything, it'll be said by me.”

“I have no comment to that,” he added in response to a follow-up question about the Telegraph’s report.

• Pro claims Cam Smith has joined LIV Golf

• PGA Tour asks court to keep LIV rebels from FedEx Cup

"I'm here to play the FedExCup Playoffs. That's been my focus the last week and a half, that's what I'm here to do, I'm here to win the FedExCup Playoffs. And like I said, it will come from me, it won't come from Cameron Percy.”

Smith has been rumoured to be on the verge of a move to the Saudi-backed breakaway tour for several months, and refused to rule out the possibility immediately after lifting the Claret Jug in St Andrews.

Rory McIlroy hails verdict in “personal” LIV Golf battle
Richie Ramsay lifts lid on hilarious Tiger Woods story
PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase
Gary Player’s son responds to "simply not true” auction claims
OWGR: The new Official World Golf Ranking system explained

