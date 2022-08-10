Is Cam Smith joining LIV? One fellow pro says he is...

Open champion Cam Smith’s rumoured move to LIV Golf is a done deal, according to a fellow PGA Tour star.

The recently-crowned Champion Golfer of the Year is the latest high-profile name to be linked with a switch to the Saudi-backed breakaway tour.

Now fellow Australian Cameron Percy has admitted Smith is “gone”, along with Marc Leishman. And more big-name stars from Down Under could follow.

“Unfortunately, yeah, they’re gone,” he told radio station RSN.

“I had a long conversation with Adam Scott and he was very interesting talking to about it, just where it is.

“He said he met with these guys in 2017 and they were ready to do all this. So, the tour has known for a long time that this stuff’s in the works.”

Percy then appeared to aim a dig at those choosing to join the rebel league, pointing to Saudi Arabia’s questionable record on human rights.

“The more and more you look into it, some people don’t care, some people have got a conscience and do care,’ he added.

“It really comes down to, you know, ‘they just executed 80 people this week, just chopped their heads off’. They’re not the nicest people in the world.

“Do you just look past that and go, ‘Oh well, I’m rich I don’t really care’. It’s a tough one, it really is.”

Immediately after his Open win at St Andrews, Smith was visibly annoyed at being asked about his future, but refused to rule out a switch to LIV.

“I just won the British Open and you’re asking about that? I think that’s not that good,” Smith said.

“I don’t know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff, I’m here to win golf tournaments.”

Now world No.2, the 28-year-old – who also won the PGA Tour’s flagship event, the PLAYERS – would become the highest-ranked player to defect.

He has reportedly been offered upwards of $100 million to make the switch.