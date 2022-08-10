search
DP World Tour pros react to world rankings shock

Golf News

DP World Tour pros react to world rankings shock

By Jamie Hall09 August, 2022
OWGR PGA Tour DP World Tour LIV Golf Trending
Dp World Tour And Pga Tour Flags

Earlier this week OWGR, the body which operates the world golf rankings, announced changes which are due to come into effect in the coming days.

Alterations have been made in order to “remove bias” from the system, with changes around how the strength of each event’s field is calculated.

However, tour stars have reacted with shock at the first field ratings to be calculated under the new system.

• Pro claims Cam Smith has joined LIV Golf

• PGA Tour asks court to keep LIV rebels from FedEx Cup

While the winner of the FedEx St Jude Championship on the PGA Tour will get 68.5 points, the player winning the DP World Tour’s ISPS Handa World Invitational will get just eight.

LIV Golf’s Laurie Canter was among those to highlight the huge difference between the two numbers.

Check out some of the reactions...

The gulf is exacerbated this week because the FedEx St Jude Championship is part of the FedEx Cup playoffs, attracting a particularly strong field.

But many pros are clearly concerned about the alterations.

OWGR set out the changes in a document published at the weekend.

• Player "takes action" as son puts trophies up for sale

• Nick Faldo breaks down in tears on TV

“OWGR’s field rating calculation has been modernised so that fields will be evaluated based on the skill level of every player in the field, rather than just those in the field among the current top 200 of the ranking,” the body said.

“With this enhancement, minimum point levels, flagship tournaments and home ratings are no longer needed, removing the bias that can result from their use.

“Additionally, all players making the cut will receive ranking points according to the points breakdown. The other primary components of the OWGR system will remain the same.”

Golf News

Rory McIlroy hails verdict in “personal” LIV Golf battle
Richie Ramsay lifts lid on hilarious Tiger Woods story
PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase
Gary Player’s son responds to "simply not true” auction claims
OWGR: The new Official World Golf Ranking system explained

