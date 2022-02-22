search
Golf clubs could be hit by Ukraine crisis, says expert

Golf News

Golf clubs could be hit by Ukraine crisis, says expert

By Jamie Hall22 February, 2022
Golf clubs could be affected by rising costs and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, an energy expert has warned.

The cost of energy is set to soar this year, with domestic prices set to rise by more than 50% in the UK – and golf clubs will be among the businesses which feel the pinch. 

Problems are likely to be exacerbated by the ongoing crisis on the Ukrainian border, with Russia, which is a main exporter of natural gas, facing international sanctions. 

• Scots agency signs British Masters past winner

According to Andrew Grover, chief executive of consultancy firm Advantage Utilities, it could mean more trouble for golf clubs in the UK. 

“Escalating tensions give rise to fears that Russia could effectively ‘weaponise’ gas by restricting supplies to western Europe in the event that threats to impose economic sanctions are carried out in response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said. 

“Russia has been known to politicise gas supplies in the past. 

“Whilst the UK hardly imports any Russian gas, we are certainly not immune to wholesale market increases, and should this course of action unfold, the likely impact would be a surge in LNG prices as well as a potential spike in crude oil.” 

• 'Concern' over age of golf club members

According to Advantage, there are steps clubs can take to minimise the impact of the crisis on their operations.  

These include fixed-rate contracts, while the impact will be lessened if clubs can reduce their energy usage. 

