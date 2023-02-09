Golf Twitter reacts to controversial Swilcan Bridge work

We’ve all seen it by now.
One of golf’s most iconic walks now looks a little different.
The stonework that appeared beside the Swilcan Bridge (categorically not on the bridge itself) has been widely derided on social media, with fans and players expressing their dismay at the work that's been done.
While many have shared their disgust at the change, it has provided some pretty funny reactions...
Thoughts on the new Swilken bridge patio? @TheHomeofGolf#swilkenbridgepic.twitter.com/hLrAe3TQVA— Bagot Arms Golf Society (@BagotArmsGolf) February 4, 2023
It’ll be nice when it’s finished pic.twitter.com/UrII6aeRx0— Brian Main (@brianslmain) February 5, 2023
Changing the Swilken bridge would be like doing this.— Lou Stagner (Golf Stat Pro) (@LouStagner) February 4, 2023
This is NOT a good idea.
(Swilken 📸: @ukgolfguy) pic.twitter.com/T1kJqWNRHh
can’t wait for Augusta to follow this trend! 😆 pic.twitter.com/Bg0fnKDbh2— Pete Nash (@PeteNash73) February 4, 2023
Today's Fife edition leads on the Swilcan Bridge reaction.— The Courier (@thecourieruk) February 6, 2023
St Andrews Links trust said the work was necessary, but fans have likened the paving to 'drawing a moustache on the Mona Lisa'.
Read the full story: https://t.co/loRakomMwppic.twitter.com/zNuQfkYmnn
As I said yesterday. What a terrible idea!!! pic.twitter.com/hChZ9FqcJA— GOLF n’ JOKES (@golfnjokes) February 5, 2023
February 5, 2023
You literally could have just put a pancake down and it would have looked better. Dig that mess up immediately ya muppets. pic.twitter.com/0nhPlsokeE— English Bob 🏴 (@EnglishBob1) February 5, 2023
You never know, it might grow on us.