Golf Twitter reacts to controversial Swilcan Bridge work

We’ve all seen it by now.

One of golf’s most iconic walks now looks a little different.

The stonework that appeared beside the Swilcan Bridge (categorically not on the bridge itself) has been widely derided on social media, with fans and players expressing their dismay at the work that's been done.

While many have shared their disgust at the change, it has provided some pretty funny reactions...

It’ll be nice when it’s finished pic.twitter.com/UrII6aeRx0 — Brian Main (@brianslmain) February 5, 2023

Changing the Swilken bridge would be like doing this.



This is NOT a good idea.



(Swilken 📸: @ukgolfguy) pic.twitter.com/T1kJqWNRHh — Lou Stagner (Golf Stat Pro) (@LouStagner) February 4, 2023

can’t wait for Augusta to follow this trend! 😆 pic.twitter.com/Bg0fnKDbh2 — Pete Nash (@PeteNash73) February 4, 2023

Today's Fife edition leads on the Swilcan Bridge reaction.



St Andrews Links trust said the work was necessary, but fans have likened the paving to 'drawing a moustache on the Mona Lisa'.



Read the full story: https://t.co/loRakomMwppic.twitter.com/zNuQfkYmnn — The Courier (@thecourieruk) February 6, 2023

As I said yesterday. What a terrible idea!!! pic.twitter.com/hChZ9FqcJA — GOLF n’ JOKES (@golfnjokes) February 5, 2023

You literally could have just put a pancake down and it would have looked better. Dig that mess up immediately ya muppets. pic.twitter.com/0nhPlsokeE — English Bob 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@EnglishBob1) February 5, 2023

You never know, it might grow on us.