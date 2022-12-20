Golfer honoured after saving fellow player’s life

A golfer has won a national award after saving the life of a teenager who took ill on the course.

Physiotherapist Aaron Lambley, from Radbrook in Shrewsbury, rushed to the aid of 18-year-old Guy Gower after he suffered a cardiac arrest at Meole Brace Golf Club in April 2021.

The 27-year-old was playing nearby and recognised what was happening, performing CPR as a defibrillator was retrieved from the clubhouse in order to restart the teen’s heart.

Lambley has now been named a CPR Hero by the British Heart Foundation as a result of his actions, and was presented with the award by former footballer David Ginola – whose own life was saved by CPR after a cardiac arrest in 2016.

“It’s a huge privilege and extremely humbling to receive such a prestigious award,” Lambley said.

"The BHF is very close to my heart not just because their CPR training helped me to save a life, but also because my dad had open heart surgery a year ago. Operations like that wouldn’t be possible without the incredible research that they do.”

Gower was also in attendance to see the man who saved his life pick up his award.

“I owe my life to Aaron – it’s as simple as that,” he said.

“Without him, I’m not sure I’d be here today. I’m also very thankful for the BHF and the work they do promoting CPR. I have been raising money for them and I plan to continue supporting them in the future.”

