On average, a golfer gets to experience the thrill of pegging it up on the Old Course at St Andrews every 12 minutes.

The famous links attracts players from all around the world, each of them completing their own very special pilgrimage to golf’s hometown.

This summer, the cream of the current professional crop will lay siege to the course in an attempt to win The Open and become the new ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’. This will be a record-extending 30th time that St Andrews has staged the battle for golf’s oldest major championship and the first since 2015.

Ahead of the landmark 150th Open, we sent our man Michael McEwan to play the ‘Old Lady’ to give you a regular golfer’s perspective on the links…