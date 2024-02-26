Sign up for our daily newsletter Want latest news, reviews, analysis, deals, and events, and offers from our commercial partners? We’ve got you. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

Masters champion Jon Rahm has received different levels of support since joining LIV Golf.

The groundbreaking transfer sent shockwaves through professional golf last year, as the 29-year-old turned his back on the PGA Tour.

At Riviera in February 2022, Rahm officially declared his fealty to the American circuit, while LIV tried to get off the ground.

Fast forward to December, though, and the Spaniard packed his bags, leaving Jay Monahan’s tour for the riches of Greg Norman’s startup.

In a deal worth upwards of £450 million, Rahm was handed his own franchise and signed fellow Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton, as Adrian Meronk was also picked up by LIV.

And after much deliberation, Rory McIlroy has gradually warmed to the Saudi-backed circuit after being the PGA Tour’s de-facto spokesperson during the tours’ bitter fight.

Shortly after Rahm’s move, the Northern Irishman called for eligibility changes to the Ryder Cup before admitting he was ‘judgemental’ of the players who moved.

And by the end of January, McIlroy even claimed LIV golfers should be allowed to return to the PGA Tour, although, clearly, not everyone feels the same way.

One man, in particular, is Tiger Woods.

The fifteen-time major champion didn’t give Rahm a different reaction, rather Woods gave none at all.

On Sunday morning’s editions of SportsCenter on ESPN, Rahm explained to Marty Smith that he reached out to Woods and heard nothing back.

“Rory has been supportive publicly of my decision and he was privately as well,” Rahm said in the pre-produced piece.

When asked if he had heard from Rory and Tiger, Rahm added: “Tiger? No, not really.

“I mean, Tiger, I texted him and the people that try to reach out, you know, the process, when I signed and I just let him know, ‘Hey, you know, this is a personal decision.’”

During the PNC Championship, in which Tiger played with son Charlie, the 48-year-old was asked about Rahm twice, but offered no insight into their relationship.

“Well, there’s been a lot of talk over the years of certain players going, and it was speculation until it happened because there’s been rumours of names going and not going, and whether they materialised or not,” Woods said.

“So, we assumed it was just speculation till it happened.”

Meanwhile, Rahm also told Smith that Woods wasn’t the only one with no time for him.

Despite his desire to play PGA Tour and DP World Tour events in the future, Rahm has not spoken to PGA Tour commissioner Monahan since leaving.

“I think he’s busy enough to be talking to me,” Rahm said.

“I want to make one thing clear, if allowed, I will still support the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

“I’m not giving up and there are still some events I absolutely would love to play. No doubt about it, if my schedule allows it, I will go and play.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.