LIV players not eligible for Ryder Cup captain’s picks

Players signing up for LIV Golf will not get places on the US Ryder Cup team through captain’s picks.

Captain Zach Johnson revealed the PGA of America’s decision, which confirms those suspended from the PGA Tour will not be able to play any part in next year’s match in Rome.

“What I know is this,” Johnson said when asked how his team would be affected by golf’s current power struggle.

“In order to play on the Ryder Cup team whether you're top six or a pick, you must garner Ryder Cup points through the PGA of America.

“In order to garner Ryder Cup points through the PGA of America you have to be a member of the PGA of America. The way that we're members of the PGA of America is through the PGA Tour.”

Under qualification rules set out by the PGA of America, players earn points based on their performances, with the US team made up of six qualifiers and six picks.

A number of players are already suspended from the PGA Tour as a result of their participation in the Saudi-backed LIV Series, with more exclusions set to follow.

Those suspended would be unable to earn points – and would also be ineligible to be chosen by Johnson as wild cards.

It means several members of last year’s record-setting team, including Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, will be unable to play.

Despite his personal loyalty to the status quo, however, Johnson revealed his respect for “friends” who have chosen to join LIV.

“I got some friends that have decided to go that route,” he said.

“A lot of individuals that I'm for. I mean these are my friends. I want them to do well.

“I want them to find contentment or happiness in whatever it may be. It's not for me to say how that develops or how they find that.

“I will say I have the utmost respect for them individually. I would hope, and I'm not concerned about this, that they would have the respect for me and who I stand for and what I stand for. And I don't think it's very secretive or outlandish in saying that I'm for the PGA Tour.”