LIV rebel "no longer welcome at home club"

One of the LIV Golf rebels has reportedly been banned from his home club after defecting to the Saudi-funded start-up circuit.



bunkered.co.uk has learned that the US-based player, a multiple PGA Tour winner, was told he was no longer welcome to play or practice when he turned up at the club following his participation in the inaugural LIV event in England.

A well-placed source told us: “The player turned up at the club where officials proceeded to tell him that they had cancelled his membership because he had switched from the PGA Tour to LIV and he was asked to leave.”

We have contacted representatives of the player in question, as well as the golf club, for comment.

The news comes amid escalating tensions in the world of professional golf caused by the launch of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Earlier this week, it was reported that 16 LIV players have written to the DP World Tour threatening legal action against the organisation unless it withdraws the sanctions it has imposed upon them for playing in the new Greg Norman-fronted series.

That prompted a scathing response from DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley who claimed that the players’ letter – leaked to The Telegraph – contained “so many inaccuracies that it cannot remain unchallenged”.

In the USA, meantime, Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson appeared to let slip that American players who play in LIV events will not eligible to take part in next year’s match in Italy, effectively ruling out Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

