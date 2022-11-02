LPGA Tour rookie claims world No.1 spot

Atthaya Thitikul has moved to world No.1 for the first time, ending Jin Young Ko’s time at the top of the rankings.

The Thai player, born in 2003, becomes only the second player under the age of 20 to reach the summit of the women’s rankings, as well as becoming the second to reach the milestone in her rookie year on the LPGA Tour.

Thitikul’s two wins this year, as well as an additional 12 top-ten finishes have helped her to overtake Jin Young Ko at the top of the pile.

• LIV plots Schauffele and Cantlay moves



• R&A chief: No Open ban for LIV stars

"It means a lot for my team, my family, my supporters and myself," said Thitikul.

"It is such an honour to have my name at the top amongst the biggest names of the game.

“It is very special to get to the top but it is much harder to retain it. I still have a lot to learn from all the legends and current players both on and off the course. I will continue to work hard for my family, my team, my fans and my country."

• James Allan reveals sacrifice behind historic year

• Wildlife presenter's anti-golf tweet

Thitikul has a habit of reaching impressive milestones, with her first win on the Ladies European Tour coming at the age of 14-years-old. That, unsurprisingly, made her the youngest person to win a professional golf tournament.

She has also been knocking on the door of major championships recently, as she finished in the top-ten of the last three majors of the year.