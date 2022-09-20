Phil Mickelson reconsidering LIV Golf lawsuit

Phil Mickelson has revealed he is considering pulling out of LIV Golf’s antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

The six-time major winner is part of a group of players who brought action against the PGA Tour, alleging anti-competitive behaviour.

They have since been joined by LIV Golf itself – and according to Mickelson, that could be the catalyst for him to call it a day.

"Now that LIV is involved, it’s not necessary for me to be involved," he told SI.

"I currently still am. I don’t know what I’m going to do, really.

"The only reason for me to stay in is (monetary) damages, which I don’t really want or need anything. I do think it’s important that the players have the right to play when and where they want, when and where they qualify for. And now that LIV is a part of it, that will be accomplished if and when they win."

Originally comprising 11 players, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Kokrak and Pat Perez have already withdrawn from the lawsuit.

There have been a number of different court cases involving LIV players. Earlier this year, Ian Poulter, Branden Grace, Justin Harding and Adrian Otaegui had bans from the Genesis Scottish Open temporarily put on hold, meaning they were able to play.

However, Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch and Matt Jones were unsuccessful in a bid to gain entry into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

And earlier this month, a judge ruled some aspects of players’ contracts should be made public.