Bryson DeChambeau claims Tiger Woods "created" LIV Golf

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau claims Tiger Woods “created” LIV Golf

By Jamie Hall15 September, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau Tiger Woods LIV Golf PGA Tour
Bryson De Chambeau Tiger Woods Liv Golf

Bryson DeChambeau paid tribute to Tiger Woods, claiming the 15-time major winner “created” LIV Golf.

Speaking ahead of this week’s breakaway tour event in Chicago, DeChambeau described his move to LIV as the “biggest decision” had ever had to make and insisted he still has the “utmost respect” for the PGA Tour.

“I have no buyer's remorse,” he added.

“I have ultimate respect for the PGA Tour and what they've done for my career, as I've said it from day one, and they've allowed me this opportunity.

“I have to look back and thank Tiger for this opportunity because he's the one that's ultimately created this.”

DeChambeau did not elaborate further on how he felt Woods had contributed to LIV. However, his comments are likely to raise eyebrows given Woods’ position as one of the most vocal opponents of LIV, and his active role in the sweeping changes announced to the PGA Tour last month.

The 2020 US Open champion also hinted changes could be made to LIV’s format to increase its chances of being allocated world ranking points.

An application has been submitted to OWGR, with LIV CEO Greg Norman warning the body could become “obsolete” if it does not accept.

DeChambeau, however, suggested a compromise could be reached – and revealed the players themselves are involved.

“A lot of the players are part of those discussions. That's why we've all banded together,” he said.

"There will be tweaks. There will be adjustments on both ends. It's going to have to be. This has never been done before, and there has to be compromise if we want to work effectively in this ecosystem.”

