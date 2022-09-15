search
HomeGolf NewsMatt Fitzpatrick gives LIV Golf Ryder Cup verdict

Golf News

Matt Fitzpatrick gives LIV Golf Ryder Cup verdict

By Jamie Hall14 September, 2022
Matt Fitzpatrick LIV Golf Ryder Cup PGA Tour DP World Tour
Matt Fitzpatrick Ryder Cup

Matt Fitzpatrick revealed he would have “no issues” with LIV Golf players being included in next year’s Ryder Cup.

The rebels’ participation in the biennial clash is currently in doubt amid legal wrangling over their future.

Players are understood to be divided on the issue, with Rory McIlroy openly stating his opposition to their inclusion just moments before Fitzpatrick sat down with reporters at the Italian Open.

• McIlroy: LIV stars "give me motivation"

• Luke Donald reacts to Hero Cup outcry

It also marks a contrast to the US Open champion’s own position on last week’s BMW PGA Championship, where he made it clear he did not want LIV players in the field.

However, he revealed he had spoken to one of the rebels at Wentworth.

“There's only one that I had a conversation with last week,” he said.

“I told him I'd happily have him on the team. I'd have no issues. As I said, I want to win, and if that means having whoever on the team, that's all that matters to me.

“I haven't spoken to the others but I spoke to one and I told him my thoughts and feelings about the matter.”

• More LIV Golf contract details revealed

• Lee Westwood in spat with former footballer

“I just want to win the Ryder Cup, so in my opinion, I want to be part of the team myself but I want the 11 best guys we can get," he added.

“I'm not really too bothered about where they are going to come from. I just want to make sure that we win and I think that's what's most important.

“I know other guys might not necessarily agree with that but I know the winning feeling is worth more than any sort of arguments you might have with other players.”

