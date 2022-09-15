search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy: “LIV Golf players give me extra motivation”

Golf News

Rory McIlroy: “LIV Golf players give me extra motivation”

By Jamie Hall14 September, 2022
Rory McIlroy LIV Golf PGA Tour DP World Tour
Rory Mcilroy Italian Open Bmw Pga Championship Liv

Rory McIlroy admitted seeing LIV Golf players at the top of the leaderboard at the BMW PGA Championship gave him “extra motivation”.

LIV’s Talor Gooch and Patrick Reed both threatened at Wentworth, before Shane Lowry’s eventual victory with McIlroy and Jon Rahm tied for second.

McIlroy, along with Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Horschel, was outspoken ahead of the tournament in his belief the rebels should not have been allowed to play.

• Luke Donald reacts to Hero Cup outcry

• More LIV Golf contract details revealed

And he admitted their presence at the business end on Sunday had spurred him on.

“The leaderboard at Wentworth last week at about 2pm on Sunday was looking pretty grim if you were in a position that I hold,” he said ahead of this week’s Italian Open.

“That probably gave me some extra motivation and a few other guys on the leaderboard to get past that 14-under mark.”

McIlroy also admitted he can’t help but speak out on the current power struggle between LIV and the established tours, so strong are his feelings towards the breakaway circuit.

• Lee Westwood in spat with former footballer

• LIV Golf sign prospect on "long-term" deal

“It's a weird time in golf, and hopefully over the next couple years we can resolve it in some sort of way,” he said.

“But right now, I'm a golfer. I play golf. I maybe put myself in a conversation too much at times. But I can't help myself because I feel strongly about it.

“It's up to the powers that be to try to come to some sort of, not resolution, I don't think that's the right word but a strategy going forward so that the game can drive at the highest level.”

McIlroy also had his say on the Ryder Cup, which will be played at this week's venue, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

"I'm not sure what LIV's schedule looks like, if there's tournament on that week or where in the world they are playing," he said. 

"But I have said it once I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

“I never give up”: Robert MacIntyre reacts to Italian Open win
Ryan Fox shoots down LIV Golf stars' DP World Tour criticism
Seve Ballesteros “held talks” with Greg Norman over breakaway tour
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald hit with bizarre penalty
16 LIV Golf stars included in Dunhill field

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
See all videos right arrow