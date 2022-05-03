search
HomeGolf NewsPING Scottish Open Series gears up for second qualifier

Golf News

PING Scottish Open Series gears up for second qualifier

By Jamie Hall03 May, 2022
PING Scottish Open Series Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf Golf News
Murcar Qualifier

The PING Scottish Open Series is preparing for its second qualifier after a successful start last week.

Douglas Park is the venue for this week’s event, which will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) - with more places at the grand final up for grabs, as well as a range of PING prizes.

Another strong turnout is expected for the Scottish Golf-run event, with nearly 100 players signed up so far. The field will be made up of both male and female golfers with handicaps ranging from +2 to 36.

• Norman reveals impact of Phil Mickelson comments

• Conservation groups oppose new links plans

It comes after a successful curtain-raiser at Murcar Links on Friday, which saw the first five names confirmed for the grand final later this year.

Portlethen’s Alistair Baker had the lowest nett score of the day with a level par 71 – despite taking an eight at the 10th.

Murcar Winner

He finished with eight pars in a row to seal his place at Trump Aberdeen.

“I started off quite well, but lost it at the turn a bit,” he said.

“I managed to par the last eight holes which was a decent finish and I really enjoyed it. The course was in great condition.

• Lydia Ko blames struggles on "time of the month"

• Fancy working for Bryson? Here's your chance...

“We felt like professionals coming up in the morning and seeing everything set out. I’d thoroughly recommend it (playing the PING Open Series), getting to play a course like Murcar on a day like today is fantastic value for money.”

Tommy Madden (Elgin), Stuart Gregor (Pollok) and Craig Stronach (Turriff) were the other nett qualifiers, while Fraserburgh’s Danny Cowe made it through with the lowest gross score of 76.

For tee times for Wednesday's qualifier, click here.

PING Scottish Open Series gears up for second qualifier
