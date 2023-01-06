search
QUIZ: Name every player to finish runner-up to Tiger Woods in a major

QUIZ: Name every player to finish runner-up to Tiger Woods in a major

By bunkered.co.uk29 December, 2022
Everybody knows that Tiger Woods has won 15 major championships - but do you remember who finished second to him on each of those occasions?

That's what this quiz is out to test. 

We're giving you 10 minutes to try to correctly recall (or guess) the various golfers who have finished runner-up to Woods in the majors down the years. 

Some are pretty obvious. Others, less so.

We're setting level-par for this quiz at 12. Only total Tiger buffs will get all 19 before the timer runs out.

Good luck - and remember to share your score with us on Twitter @BunkeredOnline.

