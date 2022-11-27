“Role model”: Louise Duncan hails Catriona Matthew influence

Louise Duncan has described Catriona Matthew as her role model ahead of her first full year as a professional player.

While speaking in the capital, after the announcement that she will be backed by Baillie Gifford, an Edinburgh-based investment management firm, Duncan explained how the two-time Solheim Cup captain has motivated her ahead of her trip to Q School in December.

“Catriona is quite humble, she’s done huge things for Scottish golf, and she’s going to continue to do that," Duncan said.

"She’s more of a role model, it’s inspiring, knowing that someone from Scotland can do that.”

The 22-year-old Scot went on to explain how Gemma Dryburgh’s recent winat the TOTO Japan Classic has shown that Scottish golf is on the up.

• Sergio Garcia's world ranking record ends

• Patience key for Louise Duncan

“Gemma Dryburgh has backed that up quite nicely," she said.

"It’s looking really promising for the future. It’s the same with the men, there’s loads of young guys coming through and I think the women’s game will be the same in the coming years. It should be good.

“I think everyone, men and women, in Scotland will have been inspired by her. Gemma is a lovely person in general and to see where she has taken her game in the past couple of months is fantastic. As a young professional myself, that has been really good to see."

The 2021 Women's Amateur Champion also said that being a part of an ever-growing roster of players at Bounce has been a benefit in her early professional career.

• Adam Scott backs PGA Tour

• Paul McGinley defends "strategic alliance"

“Everyone is in contact with each other. If I had a problem, I know I can reach out.

"It’s inspiring seeing Bob MacIntyre, Grant Forrest, all those people doing well, but also the journey they’ve been on. They’ve been on the Challenge Tour and done Q School, so it’s good to see people taking that route."

Duncan will fly out to Spain for the LET's Q School, with her mentor and the University of Stirling's head performance golf coach, Dean Robertson on the bag. The event gets underway on December 10, with the final stage concluding on December 21.