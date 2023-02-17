search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy: Am I the best player in the world right now? Yes.

Golf News

Rory McIlroy: Am I the best player in the world right now? Yes.

By Michael McEwan09 February, 2023
Rory McIlroy PGA Tour Tour News wm phoenix open
Rory Mc Ilroy

Rory McIlroy says that he feels “as complete a player” now ashe has ever done and that he is playingwith “no real weaknesses in his game. 

The world No.1 makes his first start PGA Tour start of 2023 at this week’s WM Phoenix Open.

It is only McIlroy’s second appearance at TPC Scottsdale and he goes into it in buoyant mood following his dramatic victory in Dubai Desert Classic just over a week ago.

A total of 22 of the world’s top 25 golfers are in Arizona this week, so, despite his red-hot form, winning will be a tall order for McIlroy. Not that he’s too concerned.

• Former Masters champ confirms 2023 farewell

• Tiger shares plans for 8,000 YARD course

Asked if he feels like the best player in the world right now, he replied: “Yes. I'm playing well. I feel like, consistency-wise, I've been as good as I have been ever in my career.

“I said at the end of last year, I feel like as complete of a player as I ever have. If you just look at my statistical categories, there's no real glaring weaknesses there. I've worked really hard on that, to try to become a more well-rounded player.

“I think the results speak for themselves, as well, over not just the past six months but really the past 18 months post-Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. I feel like I've been on a really good run of form since then.” 

Ominously for the competition, McIlroy believes that his best years are still to come.  

For example, the Irishman hasn’t won a major since 2014 but reckons he’s playing at a higher level now than he was back then. 

• Rose reveals why he said no to LIV Golf

• Augusta National confirms changes to 13th

“You have to be an eternal optimist in this game,” he added. “I've won 30 times around the world as a professional. There's no reason that I can't double that number going forward. I truly believe that. 

“Who knows whenever you've peaked or not peaked. I'm guilty of looking back to 2014 and thinking about how I played then, and are there certain things from that time in my career I'd want to put into my own career at the minute, but when I look at everything and I look at the statistical categories, I don't feel like I've ever been as complete of a player as I am right now. 

“The highs were very high back then, but I had some lows, too. But I feel like my base level now is just a little bit higher and a little more consistent.” 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - wm phoenix open

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup hopeful Thomas Pieters joining LIV Golf
Olympic legend blasts Tiger Woods over tampon apology
Tiger Woods says sorry for tampon joke
LIV Golf dealt a blow in latest court ruling against PGA Tour
Legendary golf referee John Paramor dies aged 67

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
See all videos right arrow