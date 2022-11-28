Teams revealed for Ryder Cup warm-up

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has revealed the players who will take part in a much-anticipated warm-up event for next year’s showdown in Rome.

The Hero Cup will take place in Abu Dhabi in January and will be contested by teams from Great Britain and Ireland and their continental European counterparts.

Earlier this month Donald announced the two teams would be led by captains Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari.

Now 18 other players involved, including some of the hottest prospects in European golf as well as Ryder Cup veterans, have been announced.

“Having worked closely with Tommy and Fran on building the two teams, I’m delighted with the mix of players who will be on show at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in January,” Donald said.

“We all thought it was important to combine experience and youthfulness and I think we have found that balance with a mixture of major champions and Ryder Cup players, alongside guys who are hoping to secure a spot in Rome next year.”

Britain and Ireland’s lineup includes former Open champion Shane Lowry as well as Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson.

Europe will be represented by the likes of Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry and Alex Noren.

One spot on each team is yet to be filled.

“I am really pleased with the players who will form the Great Britain and Ireland team next year,” Fleetwood said following the announcement.

“Having the experience of Shane and Tyrrell will be invaluable for the rest of the team in a match play environment but I think we are really strong throughout the team. We have proven winners in some of the biggest DP World Tour events and it will be great to have Séamus [Power] with us following his excellent start to the season in America.”

“Our team is packed full of exciting players who all have the attributes to excel in a match play contest and I’m excited to lead them into the Hero Cup next year,” Molinari added.

“Some of our younger players have already shown incredible maturity in high-pressured situations and proved they can perform in big moments, so giving them the opportunity to compete on this stage alongside the likes of Alex Noren and Thomas Pieters will be really important at the beginning of what could be a big year for them.”

Great Britain and Ireland team: Tommy Fleetwood (captain), Ewen Ferguson, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Seamus Power, Callum Shinkwin, Jordan Smith, Matt Wallace, player TBC.

Continental Europe team: Francesco Molinari (captain), Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Adrian Meronk, Guido Migliozzi, Alex Noren, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters, Sepp Straka, player TBC.