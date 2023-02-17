We might need to open up the bank account for these.

On the tenth anniversary of their original release, the Tiger Woods ‘13 golf shoes are back.

Inspired by Tiger’s love for Nike trainers, the shoes were originally made with the input from the 15-time major champion, and were probably the most popular golf shoe on the market.

Now they’re back, and available to order.

The re-release of the shoe couldn't have been timed much better, with Woods making his return to PGA Tour action this weekend at the Genesis Invitational. However, the 47-year-old, who is playing with a heavily bandaged ankle, is still wearing FootJoy Premiere shoes.

As Nike explain, the Tiger Woods '13 shoes are “possibly the most popular Tiger Woods shoe ever, we're re-releasing the iconic design as our 1st true Tiger retro, an ahead-of-its-time game-changer.

"It offers the unique fit and feel of Nike Free technology for all-round comfort and roaring post-putt fist pumps. The outsole helps keep you steady, so you can channel your Tiger-esque club twirls after ripping a massive tee shot down the middle of the fairway."

The shoes do come at a pretty eye-watering price, however, as you'll need to stump up £224.95 to purchase them. You can do that right here.