Tiger Woods reveals his go-to on-course snack

You might not be able to play golf like Tiger Woods in his pomp, but you can certainly eat like him.

The 15-time major winner has revealed the secret to refuelling on the course: peanut butter and banana sandwiches.

Woods made the revelation while promoted The Match VII in a quick-fire Q&A session with Bleacher Report.

• Blow for PGA Tour in LIV Golf court battle



• Charlie Woods reveals Tiger is forgetful caddie



“I tend to lose weight when I play,” he said. “Every time I play, I lose three to four pounds per tournament.”

The golf legend’s snack of choice is a far cry from the chocolate bars most of us fill our bags with pre-round, or the rolls picked up at the halfway house – but there’s method to it.

Who’s the best celebrity golfer Tiger has ever played against? 👀#CapitalOnesTheMatch goes down Dec. 10 on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/59x922uIJS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2022

According to eatingwell.com, peanut butter and banana sandwiches are the perfect sustenance if gaining weight is your goal. One sandwich contains 269 calories, 12 grams of protein and eight grams of fibre, which is also ideal for keeping your energy levels high.

Woods will make his long-awaited return on Saturday when he takes part in The Match.

• Tiger Woods plots gear change ahead of comeback

• Gary Player slams "worst rule ever invented"



Having not played since the Open in July, he will team up with Rory McIlroy to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. All proceeds from the made-for-TV exhibition will go to the Hurricane Ian relief effort.

He is also set to partner his son Charlie in the PNC Championship next week.