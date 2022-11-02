search
Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy venture announces all-star investors

Golf News

Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy venture announces all-star investors

By Jamie Hall02 November, 2022
Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy TMRW Sports
Rory Mc Ilroy Tiger Woods Tmrw Sports Investors

Star names from the worlds of sport, entertainment and business are among the investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s joint venture.

Earlier this year the pair set up TMRW Sports, a tech-led firm, with former NBC executive Mike McCarley.

Now the company has announced a raft of celebrities who have invested – with the promise of more to follow.

Tennis legends Andy Murray and Serena Williams, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and singer Justin Timberlake are among those involved in the venture.

It also includes footballer Gareth Bale and NBA star Steph Curry, as well as prominent business figures such as John W. Henry, the principal owner of Fenway Sports Group.

“Over the past year we’ve assembled a team of investors who will help deliver on the TMRW Sports mission to positively impact how sports are experienced in the future,” said McCarley, who will serve as CEO.

Keep scrolling for a full list of investors...

TMRW Sports investors

F1 – Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Mark Webber

NFL – Josh Allen, Kelvin Beachum, Larry Fitzgerald, Tony Romo

NBA/WNBA - Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Diana Taurasi

Football – Jozy Altidore, Gareth Bale, Servando Carrasco, Alex Morgan

MLB – Shohei Ohtani, Trea Turner

Tennis – Andy Murray, Serena Williams

NHL – Sidney Crosby

Surfing – Kanoa Igarashi

Gaming – Tyler “Ninja” Blevins

Entertainment – Justin Timberlake

Institutional investors – Connect Ventures, 25madison, AMBSE Ventures, Apex Capital, Copper, Excel Sports Management, Fenway Sports Group, Misfits Gaming Group, Newbound Venture Capital, SC Holdings, Seven Seven Six, Symphony Ventures, TGR Ventures

Sports – Arthur Blank, David Blitzer, John Collins, Ben Grossman, Eric Grubman, John Henry, Dawn Hudson, Steve Nash, Tom Penn, Kevin Warren, Tom Werner, Mark Wilf

Finance – K. Don Cornwell, John S. Daly, Jimmy Dunne, Cam Dyer, Philippe Lafont, Reggie Love, David Gubbay, Tim Neher, Kirk Postmantur, Joe Tauscher

Media and technology – Chris Chaney, Zach Dixon, Dick Ebersol, Rohit Gupta, Alex Lieberman, Ari Litan, Alexis Ohanian

