HomeGolf NewsTour pro: “I just want to punch Talor Gooch”

Golf News

Tour pro: “I just want to punch Talor Gooch”

By Jamie Hall20 September, 2022
talor gooch LIV Golf DP World Tour PGA Tour
Talor Gooch Liv Golf

Talor Gooch has become one of the most divisive figures in golf – so much so that one star reportedly wants to “punch him in the face”.

Gooch is one of several LIV Golf rebels taking legal action against the PGA Tour over the punishments it handed down earlier this year.

Along with several other players, he was suspended indefinitely after playing in the first LIV event at Centurion Club near London in June.

He still wants to play in the majors, and alongside Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones failed in a legal bid to force his way into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

He gave an interview to Fire Pit Collective’s Alan Shipnuck ahead of LIV’s latest event in Chicago. However, Shipnuck also spoke to other tour pros on the other side of the divide.

One reportedly said of Gooch: "He always seemed like a nice guy, but now I just want to punch him in the face."

Gooch previously raised eyebrows by claiming he had initially only signed up for one LIV event and did not know he would be banned for taking part.

He also provoked ridicule when he favourably compared the atmosphere at the Portland stop to the Ryder Cup.

In recent weeks he has attracted criticism for playing on the DP World Tour, with some players claiming he “doesn’t care” about the circuit and is only doing so to pick up world ranking points.

